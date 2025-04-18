CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 41,498 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 696,343 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 41,498 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $69,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.32.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $88.96 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $130.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day moving average is $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.