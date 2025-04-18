Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $357.50 and last traded at $354.85. 3,231,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,470,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $352.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 677,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $248,427,000 after buying an additional 136,931 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 22.7% during the first quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

