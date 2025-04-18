Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.45. 44,059,783 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 29,397,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Tilray Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $421.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.38 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,595,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 889,086 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,618,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tilray by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,172,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 769,569 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

