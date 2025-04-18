Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $23.73. Approximately 4,063,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 5,081,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IPG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 72.13%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $574,672.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,263.86. The trade was a 13.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,651,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,243,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $2,499,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.