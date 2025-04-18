Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,391,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 480% from the previous session’s volume of 412,306 shares.The stock last traded at $60.68 and had previously closed at $60.68.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average is $67.20.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2671 dividend. This is an increase from Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 129,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 198,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 133,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62,910 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,009,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,851,000 after purchasing an additional 101,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

