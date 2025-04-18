Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,391,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 480% from the previous session’s volume of 412,306 shares.The stock last traded at $60.68 and had previously closed at $60.68.
Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average is $67.20.
Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2671 dividend. This is an increase from Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.