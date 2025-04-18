Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.25 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 30.25 ($0.40), with a volume of 57038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.09 million, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.24.

Time Out Group is a global media and hospitality business that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city through its two divisions – Time Out Media and Time Out Market. Time Out launched in London in 1968 to help people discover the exciting new urban cultures that had started up all over the city – today it is the only global brand dedicated to city life.

