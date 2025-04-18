First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,188,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 778,335 shares.The stock last traded at $24.60 and had previously closed at $24.57.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5,303.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

