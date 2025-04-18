Porvair (LON:PRV) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 762 ($10.11) and last traded at GBX 762 ($10.11), with a volume of 35180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 724 ($9.61).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 689.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 679.74. The company has a market cap of £335.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Porvair had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Porvair plc will post 39.0358613 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from Porvair’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.79%.

In other Porvair news, insider Ben Stocks sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.50), for a total value of £501,200 ($664,986.07). 21.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

