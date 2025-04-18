Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Trading Down 12.7% – Time to Sell?

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) dropped 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.09 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 211,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 596,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

