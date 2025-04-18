Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 661.50 ($8.78) and last traded at GBX 872.50 ($11.58), with a volume of 660304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 867 ($11.50).

Diversified Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.76, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £568.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,018.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,113.23.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diversified Energy

About Diversified Energy

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Martin Keith Thomas acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,060 ($14.06) per share, for a total transaction of £7,420 ($9,844.77). Also, insider David Edward Johnson bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($13.53) per share, with a total value of £12,750 ($16,916.55). Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Company (DEC) is focused on acquiring and enhancing onshore gas and oil producing assets and related midstream properties in the United States. Our primary and historical area of operations are within the prolific Appalachian Basin, with additional operations in the states of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas announced with our entry to that region in 2021.

