IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Shares Up 7.4% – Should You Buy?

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) shares were up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.39 and last traded at C$11.16. Approximately 2,435,490 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,034,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Lawrence Peter O’hagan acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,918.88. Also, Director Renaud Adams bought 35,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.08 per share, with a total value of C$282,660.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $370,999. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
Read More
