QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the March 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

QS Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QSEP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. 39,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. QS Energy has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company’s energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s primary technology comprises Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product that reduces crude oil viscosity by applying a high intensity electrical field to crude oil while in transit.

