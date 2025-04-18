QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the March 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
QS Energy Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of QSEP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. 39,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. QS Energy has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.40.
About QS Energy
