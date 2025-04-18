Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Up 98.4% in March

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the March 15th total of 37,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 210,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,866. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

