Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Short Interest Up 99.0% in March

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPINL traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.65. 1,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,181. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI’s revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

