Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Dimeco Price Performance

Dimeco stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916. Dimeco has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.60.

Get Dimeco alerts:

Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. Dimeco had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.51%.

Dimeco Announces Dividend

About Dimeco

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Dimeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

(Get Free Report)

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides consumer, home equity, mortgage, construction, student, business term, business vehicle, business equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.