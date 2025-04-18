REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
REA Group Price Performance
Shares of REA Group stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.16. 498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504. REA Group has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.68.
REA Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.1724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from REA Group’s previous dividend of $0.13.
REA Group Company Profile
REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.
Featured Stories
