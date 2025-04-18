American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Acquired Rep. Rick Larsen

Representative Rick Larsen (D-Washington) recently bought shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP). In a filing disclosed on April 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in American Express stock on April 9th.

Representative Rick Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/9/2025.

American Express Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,906,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,692. The company has a market cap of $176.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. American Express has a one year low of $217.18 and a one year high of $326.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.04 and its 200-day moving average is $287.71.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.89 per share, with a total value of $998,593.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,593. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total value of $3,027,327.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,795. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $325.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $325.00 to $309.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Larsen

Rick Larsen (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2001. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Larsen (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Since at least 2011, Larsen has been assigned to the Committee on Armed Services and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Larsen’s first position as an elected official was in 1998 as a member of the Snohomish County Council.

Larsen earned his bachelor’s degree from Pacific Lutheran University. After earning his master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Minnesota, Larsen worked as the director of public affairs for the Washington State Dental Association and then as an economic development official with the Port of Everett. He went on to serve on the Snohomish County Council before seeking election to the U.S. House.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

