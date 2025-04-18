JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 211.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,040,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after acquiring an additional 319,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $231.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $645.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.97 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,545 shares of company stock worth $19,149,144 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.