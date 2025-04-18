SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 3% Higher – What’s Next?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $10.98. 46,704,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 46,149,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Dbs Bank raised shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,497.38. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,905 shares of company stock worth $1,308,075 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 727.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.