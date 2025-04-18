Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Trading Up 12.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) were up 12.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.25) and last traded at GBX 1,068.64 ($14.18). Approximately 894,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 873,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.58).

DNLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.85) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.49).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 945.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,042.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. On average, analysts expect that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

