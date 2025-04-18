Guines Llc Buys 6,874 Shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Stock

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Guines Llc acquired 6,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $22,615.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,164,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,700,547. This trade represents a 0.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Guines Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get biote alerts:

On Wednesday, April 9th, Guines Llc purchased 13,532 shares of biote stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $43,437.72.

On Monday, April 7th, Guines Llc purchased 43,378 shares of biote stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $136,640.70.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Guines Llc bought 7,321 shares of biote stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $23,720.04.

On Monday, March 31st, Guines Llc bought 106,000 shares of biote stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $351,920.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Guines Llc bought 100 shares of biote stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $374.00.

On Thursday, March 13th, Guines Llc purchased 750,000 shares of biote stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $2,415,000.00.

biote Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BTMD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 108,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,316. The company has a market capitalization of $180.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. biote Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of biote from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on biote

Institutional Investors Weigh In On biote

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of biote in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of biote during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in biote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of biote during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in biote during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About biote

(Get Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.