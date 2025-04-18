Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.86. 11,563,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 11,345,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.35.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,903 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $51,289.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,910.68. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,673,338.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,661,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,464,387.90. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 823,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,922. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

