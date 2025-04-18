China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in March

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:CSUAY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.96. 5,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,618. China Shenhua Energy has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Equities analysts predict that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Shenhua Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

