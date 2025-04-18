Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Trading Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.24 and last traded at $71.66. Approximately 635,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,058,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Regency Centers Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,102,125.24. The trade was a 31.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,262,425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,141,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,711,000 after buying an additional 51,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,440,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,859,000 after acquiring an additional 171,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,182,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,873,000 after acquiring an additional 366,427 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Regency Centers by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,374,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

