Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CHKR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,549. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.08. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 64.37% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.