Short Interest in Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Expands By 37.5%

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPCAY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 4,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787. Cathay Pacific Airways has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

Cathay Pacific Airways Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3153 dividend. This is a boost from Cathay Pacific Airways’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

See Also

