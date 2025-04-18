Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading 2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 4,576,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 11,694,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Oklo Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.01.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 35,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $889,429.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,033,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,494,059.15. This represents a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Jansen acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,420. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oklo by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $38,661,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,285,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $17,104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter worth about $5,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

