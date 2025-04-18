Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.74. 9,181,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 15,275,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 2.08.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $36,571.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,417,644 shares in the company, valued at $28,253,644.92. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,035 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,317,000 after acquiring an additional 898,223 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 34.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,395,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

