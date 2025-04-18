Capital International Sarl Sells 11,323 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital International Sarl reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 776,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,323 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $52,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.82. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

