Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Sells 987 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.0% of Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 182,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 113,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,736.32. This represents a 25.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $5,753,421.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,984,264.64. The trade was a 26.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,062 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $426.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $409.85 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.41%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $667.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

