Rep. Bruce Westerman Sells Off Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NIKE stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $55.73. 18,891,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,180,177. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $98.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Dbs Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,651,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in NIKE by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 134,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

