Rep. Bruce Westerman Buys Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Union Pacific stock on March 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of UNP traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.26. 4,545,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.57 and a 200-day moving average of $236.64.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.1% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 37,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 16,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 8,273 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.