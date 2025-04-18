Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 146.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,627 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Citigroup by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $63.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

