Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Up 0.1% After Strong Earnings

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $157.50 and last traded at $151.86. Approximately 27,206,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 15,909,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.67.

The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 120.7% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 241,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,979,000 after buying an additional 26,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

