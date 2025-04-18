Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Short Interest Down 34.2% in March

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 11,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.65.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.65, for a total value of $218,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,156.45. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $713,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,308.20. This trade represents a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,290 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $145.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,435. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.59 and its 200 day moving average is $144.36. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.