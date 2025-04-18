Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 3,398 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $162.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.54 and its 200 day moving average is $177.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

