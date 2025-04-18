Commerce Bank Sells 76,658 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,099,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,658 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $48,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,289,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,243,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $5,226,989,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,613,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,927 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,887,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,929,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,769,000 after purchasing an additional 297,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Bank of America stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

