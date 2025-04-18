Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.38. 3,401,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 5,052,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 24.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

