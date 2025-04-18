Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $441.36 and last traded at $443.82. Approximately 44,745,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 36,666,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.18.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $284.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.32.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
