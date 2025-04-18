Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $441.36 and last traded at $443.82. Approximately 44,745,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 36,666,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.18.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $284.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

