PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Update

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

PICC Property and Casualty Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PICC Property and Casualty stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02. PICC Property and Casualty has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $49.00.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle, Accidental Injury and Health, Agriculture, Liability, Commercial Property, and Others segments. The company offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, household property, cargo, credit and surety, accidental injury, and other insurance products.

