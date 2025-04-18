D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 14,109,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 33,601,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.88.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. Research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $44,120.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,436.16. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $29,417.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,064,556 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,210.12. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 49,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 9.3% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

