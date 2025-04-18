XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA) Short Interest Update

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,200 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the March 15th total of 494,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group raised XTI Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XTI Aerospace stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in XTI Aerospace, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XTIA Free Report ) by 5,712.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746,730 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 41.07% of XTI Aerospace worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XTI Aerospace stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 115,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,492. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. XTI Aerospace has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $775.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46.

XTI Aerospace, Inc engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

