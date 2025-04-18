XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA) Short Interest Update

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,200 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the March 15th total of 494,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Maxim Group raised XTI Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.
Shares of XTI Aerospace stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 115,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,492. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. XTI Aerospace has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $775.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46.
XTI Aerospace, Inc engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
