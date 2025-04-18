Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Drops By 31.7%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,500 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 2,856,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,773.2 days.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

Sampo Oyj stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

