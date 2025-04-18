First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the March 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDSF. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,070,000. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,900,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,363,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,729,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 178,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 137,946 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LDSF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,684. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.