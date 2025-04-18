Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) dropped 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $172.00 and last traded at $172.51. Approximately 44,456,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 41,741,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.65 and its 200 day moving average is $207.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $4,494,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 225,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,972,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

