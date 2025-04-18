Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,072 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $38,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Welltower by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 1.1 %

Welltower stock opened at $147.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $158.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.