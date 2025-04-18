Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.28.

NYSE:HWM opened at $123.21 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $140.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

