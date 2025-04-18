Infusive Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 55,503 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 55,503 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,000. Shopify accounts for about 2.6% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,080,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,010,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,162 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,653,054,000 after buying an additional 1,426,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Shopify by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,039,000 after buying an additional 968,026 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Shopify by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,834,000 after buying an additional 7,316,862 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Shopify by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,774,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,678,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.26 and its 200-day moving average is $101.43. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shopify from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.94.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

