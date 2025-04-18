Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,635 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000. Tesla accounts for about 1.5% of Frederick Financial Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Infusive Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $7,687,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,156,886 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,197,000 after purchasing an additional 264,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 438,259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $176,987,000 after acquiring an additional 22,177 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $241.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.33. The firm has a market cap of $775.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.22, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tesla from $373.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.18.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

