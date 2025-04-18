Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Purchases New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $541,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 49,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $152.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $251,020.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,620,058.57. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,819 shares of company stock worth $2,127,508. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

